Brand New Key singer Melanie dies aged 76

American singer Melanie Safka has died, her family have announced.

The folk musician, known for her song Brand New Key and her rendition of the Rolling Stones song, Ruby Tuesday, died “peacefully” on Tuesday.

Her death was also confirmed to the PA news agency by her label, Cleopatra Records, through Glass Onyon PR.

Also known for playing the famous Woodstock festival in 1969, she had announced a new, live performance album, One Night Only – The Eagle Mountain House on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Melanie’s children: Leilah, Jeordie and Beau Jarred said: “We are heartbroken, but want to thank each and every one of you for the affection you have for our mother, and to tell you that she loved all of you so much.

“She was one of the most talented, strong and passionate women of the era and every word she wrote, every note she sang reflected that.

“Our world is much dimmer, the colours of a dreary, rainy Tennessee pale with her absence today, but we know that she is still here, smiling down on all of us, on all of you, from the stars.”

They also asked for her fans to light a candle for Melanie to “Illuminate the darkness, and let us all be connected in remembrance of the extraordinary woman who was wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so very many people”.

Details on her funeral will be announced in due course and the family have asked for privacy at this time.