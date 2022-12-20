Three arrested after dogs taken from research facility

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at a research facility which saw a number of dogs taken.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton at just before 6am on Tuesday to reports of a break-in and the “presence of a group of protesters at the front gates”.

Protest group Animal Rebellion said in a statement that 12 of its supporters entered the facility at 5.30am on Tuesday and took 18 beagles.

Police said: “We were called at just before 6am to reports of a break-in at MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, Wyton, and the presence of a group of protesters at the front gates of the site.

“Officers attended the scene and three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Thorpe Wood police station (in Peterborough).

“They are a 29-year-old man from Sheffield, a 23-year-old man from York, and a 33-year-old woman, of no known address.

“Police remain at the scene and are working to remove protesters who are on MBR Acres property.

“Our aim is to ensure staff at the site are able to go about their lawful work, while protesters are able to express their views peacefully and safely, within the law.”

In photographs released by Animal Rebellion, protesters appeared to pass a dog over the top of a metal fence.

The protesters wore pink T-shirts that said “Put Animal Testing On Trial” and “What Would You Do If This Was Your Dog?”

Animal Rebellion said protesters risked spending Christmas in custody by remaining at the scene.

One of the protesters, Louisa Hillwood, 28, a physiotherapist who lives in Hackney, east London, said in a statement released by Animal Rebellion: “The sheds at MBR Acres are full of puppies barking and crying, waiting in terror for the day they are taken to be experimented on, hurt, and killed.

“No-one would choose that life for themselves or any other animal.

“All that suffering is ultimately for nothing.

“We’ve been led to believe that animal testing is necessary, but that is simply not true.

“There are better alternatives.”

Protests at the site hit the headlines in November 2021 after singer Will Young was involved in a demonstration.

Marshall BioResources has been approached for comment.