Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suicide attempts and self-harm ‘part and parcel of everyday life in a school’

A former Children’s Commissioner told peers there is a large legacy of children with increased mental health needs in the wake of the pandemic.

Jemma Crew
Monday 05 September 2022 18:37
Anne Longfield told peers that there is a large legacy of children with increased mental health needs in the wake of the pandemic (David Jones/PA)
Anne Longfield told peers that there is a large legacy of children with increased mental health needs in the wake of the pandemic (David Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

The former Children’s Commissioner for England has spoken of “shocking” accounts from teachers that suicide attempts and self-harm are now “just part and parcel of everyday life in a school”.

Anne Longfield told peers that there is a large legacy of children with increased mental health needs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

She told the Children and Families Act 2014 Committee: “The numbers … they’re just enormous. I’ve been struck over recent weeks about the number of teachers that have told me that suicide attempts, self-harm are just part and parcel of everyday life in a school now, in a really quite shocking way.”

Ms Longfield, who now heads up the Commission on Young Lives, said youth workers tell her they are experiencing more extreme and more frequent incidents.

Recommended

They are also increasingly working with parents, she said.

Noting that funding for youth services has plunged, Ms Longfield says she wants to see an “army” of youth workers inspiring children and “getting them back to the place they want to be”.

Former Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield was speaking to the Children and Families Act 2014 Committee (PA)
(PA Media)

Reflecting on the pandemic, Ms Longfield said she believes that the Government did not have a “strong enough appreciation” of the protection vulnerable children needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time she was concerned that such children were slipping from sight, with social services referrals falling by half at its peak, with some of the impact of this “sadly” being seen now.

We can see from the level of need that we have in so many children now, where anxiety’s through the roof, that actually it's only going in one direction

Anne Longfield

She also said she does not feel advice was sought from the Children’s Commissioner “on how to ensure children’s best interests were met”.

During her time in office she recalled facing “silos inside silos”, poor data sharing and a lack of long-term strategic funding.

And she said that “now more than ever” a children’s minister at cabinet level is needed.

She added: “I think we can see from the level of need that we have in so many children now, where anxiety’s through the roof, that actually it’s only going in one direction.”

Also giving evidence was the current Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza.

She said her survey of children in England, The Big Ask, found “their number one, their deepest concern” was about their mental health and wellbeing.

She said she is concerned children with more serious vulnerabilities have seen these exacerbated by the pandemic, and about children and adolescent mental health services (Camhs).

Waiting times for these services are coming down but there is still too much variation across local areas, she said.

Recommended

Focus needs to be on children with “high-end” needs, she said, adding: “I think there is a really good solution emerging for general wellbeing and low to sort of medium health issues, it’s that really serious end that I’m really concerned about.”

Help can be found by calling the Samaritans free of charge at any time on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans.org.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in