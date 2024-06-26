Anne recovering slowly and will be out ‘when she’s ready’, says husband

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess Royal is “recovering slowly”, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said as he left hospital after visiting her.

Anne, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries when she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Tim emerged from the main Brunel building at Southmead Hospital just before 2pm on Wednesday after spending two and a half hours with his wife.

Asked whether she would be leaving hospital on Wednesday, he said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of the incident are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.