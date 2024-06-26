Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anne recovering slowly and will be out ‘when she’s ready’, says husband

The Princess Royal has spent three nights in hospital after being injured when she was struck by a horse.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 26 June 2024 14:16
The Princess Royal was visited by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Princess Royal was visited by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal is “recovering slowly”, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said as he left hospital after visiting her.

Anne, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries when she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Tim emerged from the main Brunel building at Southmead Hospital just before 2pm on Wednesday after spending two and a half hours with his wife.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked whether she would be leaving hospital on Wednesday, he said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of the incident are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in