Archie Battersbee: Mother still fighting for ‘justice’ nearly year after tragedy

Hollie Dance, of Southend, Essex, has asked the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to consider Archie’s case.

Brian Farmer
Wednesday 05 April 2023 17:12
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman who lost a High Court life-support treatment fight centred on her 12-year-old son says she is continuing to pursue “justice” nearly a year after tragedy struck.

Hollie Dance found Archie Battersbee unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend, Essex, on April 7 2022.

The youngster suffered brain damage and died in August after a High Court judge ruled that ending life support treatment was in his best interests.

Ms Dance, who failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn the ruling, has asked the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to consider Archie’s case.

She has complained that his rights as a disabled person were violated.

Campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting Ms Dance, said on Wednesday that the committee had been in touch to say it would consider her “complaint”.

I am determined to continue to pursue justice for him

Hollie Dance

“Nothing can now bring Archie back,” said Ms Dance.

“But I am determined to continue to pursue justice for him and to hold the UK Government properly accountable.”

A coroner ruled in February, following an inquest, that Archie Battersbee died accidentally as a result of a “prank or experiment” which went wrong.

