King and Queen wished racegoers best of luck in chasing ‘thrill of Ascot winner’

The King and Queen wished racegoers the “best of luck” in chasing the “thrill of a Royal Ascot winner” as the famous meet began.

Charles and Camilla are proven fans of racing and are expected to arrive at the Berkshire racecourse in the traditional carriage possession ahead of the first race.

Royal Ascot 2023 was their first as King and Queen, and the couple – who took on Queen Elizabeth II’s thoroughbreds – watched as their horse Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes, their first winner at the famous meet as owners.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Writing jointly in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: “It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero’s victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

“We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

“We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer.”

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits will cheer on the riders over the next five days at the Berkshire race course.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch” and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.