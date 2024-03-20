Jump to content

London Underground drivers to stage two 24-hour strikes

Aslef members will walk out on April 8 and May 4.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 20 March 2024 10:41
Staff will walk out in April and May (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

London Underground drivers are to stage two 24-hour strikes in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions.

Members of Aslef will walk out on April 8 and May 4, threatening travel misery across the capital.

Finn Brennan, the union’s organiser on LU, said the company had failed to give assurances that changes to terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement.

He said: “Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers’ working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.

“They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25% more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of flexibility and efficiency.

“Everyone knows what these management buzz words really mean. It’s about getting people to work harder and longer for less.”

Aslef drivers have voted by 98% in favour of strikes.

They went on strike a year ago in the same dispute.

