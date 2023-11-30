Three police officers injured ahead of Aston Villa match with Legia Warsaw

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three police officers have been injured following disorder ahead of Aston Villa’s game with Legia Warsaw in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said fans of the Polish side were not being allowed into the stadium after missiles were thrown at officers before the start of the Europa Conference League game.

Objects were thrown at police as the visiting fans were held in the coach park near the ground.

The force said a “significant policing operation” continues but the game was able to kick off at 8pm.

A Birmingham Police statement on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

“Three officers have already been injured & a significant policing operation continues.

“Please avoid Witton Lane where possible.”

Aston Villa later confirmed no away fans were allowed into the ground for the game following the disruption.

In a statement on X, the club said: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that no away fans were allowed into Villa Park for this evening’s UEFA Europa Conference League fixture with Legia Warsaw on the advice of West Midlands Police following large-scale disorder outside the stadium caused by visiting supporters.”