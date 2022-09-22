Avanti West Coast to boost services after slashing timetables in August
The company will run extra trains on its key London-Manchester and London-Birmingham routes from Tuesday.
Train operator Avanti West Coast is to increase its services after slashing timetables more than five weeks ago.
The company said it will run extra trains on its key London-Manchester and London-Birmingham routes from Tuesday September 27.
Services will be boosted again in December once new drivers complete training.
Avanti West Coast reduced its timetable from seven trains per hour to just four per hour from August 14.
This was aimed at cutting short-notice cancellations after a sharp decline in the number of drivers voluntarily working on rest days for extra pay.
The company is one of many train operators engaged in an industrial dispute with its workers.
