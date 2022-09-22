Avanti West Coast to boost services after slashing timetables in August

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Train operator Avanti West Coast is to increase its services after slashing timetables more than five weeks ago.

The company said it will run extra trains on its key London-Manchester and London-Birmingham routes from Tuesday September 27.

Services will be boosted again in December once new drivers complete training.

Services will be increased further next month (PA)

Avanti West Coast reduced its timetable from seven trains per hour to just four per hour from August 14.

This was aimed at cutting short-notice cancellations after a sharp decline in the number of drivers voluntarily working on rest days for extra pay.

The company is one of many train operators engaged in an industrial dispute with its workers.