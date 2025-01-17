House of Commons Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday after spiking incident
Security and safety arrangements will be reviewed.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday while security and safety arrangements are reviewed after an alleged spiking incident, a House of Commons spokesperson has said.
“Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday January 20 while security and safety arrangements are reviewed,” the spokesperson said.
They added: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both Houses.”
Police are investigating the alleged spiking after receiving reports of an incident in the Palace of Westminster at around 6.30pm on January 7.
The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in the Strangers’ Bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which first reported the incident.