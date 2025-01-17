Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

House of Commons Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday after spiking incident

Security and safety arrangements will be reviewed.

Helen Corbett
Friday 17 January 2025 15:04 GMT
Security and safety arrangements will be reviewed (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Security and safety arrangements will be reviewed (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday while security and safety arrangements are reviewed after an alleged spiking incident, a House of Commons spokesperson has said.

“Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday January 20 while security and safety arrangements are reviewed,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both Houses.”

Police are investigating the alleged spiking after receiving reports of an incident in the Palace of Westminster at around 6.30pm on January 7.

The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in the Strangers’ Bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which first reported the incident.

