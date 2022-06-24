Blow for Johnson as Commonwealth leaders reject bid to oust Baroness Scotland
The Prime Minister had backed Jamaican foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to replace the Labour peer as secretary-general.
Boris Johnson has been dealt a fresh blow after Commonwealth leaders rejected his bid to oust secretary-general Baroness Scotland.
The Prime Minister had backed Jamaican foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to replace the Labour peer in the role as the public face of the 54-nation body.
But allies rejected Mr Johnson’s move and re-elected Baroness Scotland for a second term during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday.
UK officials, who had been privately critical of Baroness Scotland, had been confident Ms Johnson Smith would succeed.
Mr Johnson had said his choice would have the “vast experience and support to unite our unique family of nations and seize the opportunities ahead”.
Ms Johnson Smith accepted her defeat, tweeting: “Much love always, I continue to serve, and of course, sincere congratulations to Baroness Scotland.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.