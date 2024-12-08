UK would welcome fall of Assad regime – Angela Rayner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK welcomes reports the Assad regime has fallen in Syria, Angela Rayner has said.

The British Government had been working to evacuate UK citizens before the situation reached a crisis point, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Overnight on Sunday, a lightning rebel offensive seized control of Damascus, the Syrian capital, and president Bashar Assad is reported to have fled.

The situation is “fast-moving”, the Deputy Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, amid reports of the Syrian leader’s escape.

Speaking to Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, she said: “If (the) Assad regime has fallen, then I welcome that news, but what we need to see is a political resolution in line with the UN resolutions.

“We need to see civilians and infrastructure protected, far too many people have lost their lives, we need stability in that region.”

She did not say how many British nationals are in Syria, but said the Foreign Office had been working over the weekend to help them leave.

She added: “We’ve had a plan to ensure that people were evacuated ahead of what’s happened over the weekend, and we continue to support our UK nationals.”

Ms Rayner later said Mr Assad “wasn’t exactly good to the Syrian people”, before adding: “Dictatorship and terrorism creates problems for the people of Syria, who have faced so much already and also destabilises the region.

“That’s why we have to have a political solution where the government is acting in the interests of the Syrian people.”