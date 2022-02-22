Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel announce departure from BBC for Global
The pair host the BBC’s popular Americast podcast.
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel have announced they are leaving the BBC to join media group Global.
The pair will front a new podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC and provide commentary and analysis for the station’s website.
Maitlis has served as the lead presenter on Newsnight while Sopel was formerly the broadcaster’s North America editor.
The pair also host the BBC’s popular Americast podcast about US politics.
Maitlis said: “We are just so delighted to be launching this brand new podcast – which will build on everything we’ve achieved with Americast over the last few years – and it will find new audiences and a new home with Global.
“I couldn’t be more excited.”
Sopel said: “I’m delighted to be joining Global with my great friend and colleague, Emily Maitlis.
“We’ve been blown away by the reception for Americast, and are so excited that Global has given us the opportunity to build on this success by creating this innovative news podcast.
“This is an unmissable opportunity.”
Founder and executive president of Global, Ashley Tabor-King, said: “Emily and Jon are world-class broadcasters and journalists, and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be welcoming them to the Global family.
“LBC has seen record-breaking growth, there’s tremendous appetite for visualised shows on Global Player, and original journalism by our teams on lbc.co.uk is in millions of news feeds every month.”
