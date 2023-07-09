BBC has ‘very serious questions’ to answer over presenter in sexual image scandal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Senior MPs are calling for the BBC to investigate its handling of allegations that a star presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for explicit pictures, saying the corporation has “very serious questions” to answer.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the allegations are “deeply concerning” and called for the BBC to “get a grip”.

And government minister Victoria Atkins called on the BBC to “act swiftly” to deal with the allegations.

“These are very serious allegations and I can quite understand the public's concern about them,” she added.

And Ms Atkins, the financial secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “I think as public attention and concern grows, the BBC is going to have to act very swiftly to deal with these allegations and to set out what they are doing to investigate them.”

Ms Reeves said the BBC and other broadcasters appear to be lurching “from one scandal to another”, and its handling so far had “not been good enough”.

She told Sky News: “Someone makes a complaint and then puts on the telly the next night and they are still there, and that is not good enough.”

Ms Reeves added: “The investigations need to be much swifter, action needs to be taken quicker when there are serious complaints like this.

“But the standards that presenters operate at just need to be much, much higher, no one should be able to get away with this sort of thing and think they can get away with it.”

The mother of the alleged victim said the money – allegedly amounting to more than £35,000 – was used to fund a cocaine addiction which “destroyed” her child’s life.

The family complained to the BBC about the behaviour on 19 May and begged the broadcaster to make the presenter “stop sending the cash,” according to The Sun.

Neither the individual or the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, was identified.

The BBC said it takes “any allegations very seriously”. The star is currently not scheduled to be on air, it has been reported.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, a senior Tory MP and chair of the culture, media and sport committee, said the BBC has “very serious questions” to answer.

She added: “It’s vital that TV companies have in place the right systems and processes to ensure their stars, who have disproportionate power and influence over the lives and careers of others, don’t abuse it.”

And former home secretary Dame Priti Patel told The Sun the allegations are “absolutely horrendous”. She said the BBC’s response was “derisory” and that it must provide the accuser and their family with a “full and transparent investigation”.

Ms Patel added: “The BBC owes an explanation to the country who funded it and placed their trust in it.

“And the Corporation must cooperate with the police if they are contacted to investigate.”

Several high profile figures have spoken out about the allegations to deny any involvement.

Writing on Twitter, TV presenter Rylan Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Shortly afterwards, radio star Jeremy Vine also responded to the story, telling his Twitter followers: “It certainly ain’t me”.

Gary Lineker tweeted: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

Nicky Campbell appeared to suggest he had contacted police about being mentioned in connection with the story.

He tweeted a screenshot which featured the Metropolitan Police logo and the words: “Thank you for contacting the Metropolitan Police Service to report your crime.”

In his tweet, he wrote: “I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends.”