BBC apologises after staff felt ‘unable to raise’ Russell Brand complaints

A BBC review into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster has found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about the presenter and believed he “would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”.

The actor and comedian, 49, has denied accusations of rape, assault and emotional abuse, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated Peter Johnston

The review was carried out by Peter Johnston, BBC director of editorial complaints and reviews, and focused on Brand’s behaviour on BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008.

Mr Johnston investigated eight complaints about Brand, saying only one was formally made to the BBC.

He said: “I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologised on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here.

“The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour which they felt unable to raise then.

“Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent (and I note here my finding above that the one complaint that was made in 2007 was not dealt with effectively when it was made).

It is clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions at the BBC BBC

“The processes for raising any concerns were also not as developed as they are now.

“In the intervening years the BBC has introduced other mechanisms and routes for staff to raise concerns.”

In response to the report, the BBC said: “The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally.

“It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review.

“It is also clear that there were compliance inadequacies on some of Russell Brand’s Radio 2 shows which led to content being aired that would not be broadcast today. Russell Brand left the BBC in 2008 following a high-profile editorial breach.

“As has been reported, there is an ongoing police investigation into Russell Brand. The BBC has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police throughout the review and they have seen the report.

“The BBC acknowledges that Russell Brand categorically denies all public allegations made against him.”

The corporation said “it is clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions at the BBC”, but there have been changes in procedures since 2008 including a special process for the most serious allegations and concerns, and an anti-bullying and harassment policy,

In November, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it was considering bringing charges against Brand.

The Met said it received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country after the investigation.

A man in his 40s was interviewed by officers three times under caution in relation to the allegations, the force said at the time.