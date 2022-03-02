Woman arrested following fatal stabbing in Dunmurry
Police said the investigation was ‘at an early stage’.
A woman has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in west Belfast.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they were called just before midnight to a property in the Filbert Drive area, Dunmurry, with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attending.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman is in custody awaiting enquiries, the force added.
Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said enquiries were “at an early stage”.
Mr Caldwell added: “However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”
Reports can also be made online on the force’s website or anonymously via charity Crimestoppers.
