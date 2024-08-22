Man arrested at Belfast airport following anti-immigration protests

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been arrested at a Belfast airport by police investigating disorder linked to anti-immigration protests in the city.

The 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of publishing or distributing material which stirs up hatred or arouses fear.

The man was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force at Belfast City Airport on Thursday.

Police said he remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

There have now been 43 people arrested and 33 people charged.