Man arrested at Belfast airport following anti-immigration protests

The man was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force at Belfast City Airport.

Cate McCurry
Thursday 22 August 2024 20:01
The man was arrested at Belfast City Airport (PA)
The man was arrested at Belfast City Airport (PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been arrested at a Belfast airport by police investigating disorder linked to anti-immigration protests in the city.

The 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of publishing or distributing material which stirs up hatred or arouses fear.

The man was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force at Belfast City Airport on Thursday.

Police said he remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

There have now been 43 people arrested and 33 people charged.

