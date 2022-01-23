Two men killed in south Belfast crash
The two-car collision on the Ravenhill Road happened shortly after 9pm on Saturday.
Two men have died following a road crash in south Belfast
The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.
Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.
The incident saw the Ravenhill Road closed overnight. It reopened on Sunday morning.
PSNI Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said: “At around 9.10pm, it was reported that two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were involved in the collision.
“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and five people were taken to hospital.
“Tragically, two men have passed away.
“One was a passenger in the Ford Focus and one was a passenger in the Skoda Octavia.”
The officer added: “Our enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1736 22/01/22.”
