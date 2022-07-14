Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fire breaks out at multi-million pound block of flats in Belgravia

About 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

PA Reporter
Thursday 14 July 2022 14:42
Firefighters at the scene of a flat fire on Eaton Place (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Firefighters at the scene of a flat fire on Eaton Place (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of multi-million pound flats in Belgravia, central London.

The fire broke out in the roof of the four-storey block on Eaton Place at about 11.40am on Thursday and white smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

A “significant” part of the roof and a flat on the fourth floor is alight, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

About 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines are at the scene, with the fire service having received 26 calls to alert them to the blaze.

A statement from LFB said: “Residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke and advised to avoid the area as there are road closures in place.

Recommended

“Fire crews from Clapham, Dowgate, Soho, Hammersmith and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Homes on Eaton Place fetch more than £2.8 million on average.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in