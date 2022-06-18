Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

The actor said he hoped to ‘share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity’.

Alex Green
Saturday 18 June 2022 17:07
UNHCR goodwill ambassador Ben Stiller in Poland (Andrew McConnell/UNHCR/PA)
UNHCR goodwill ambassador Ben Stiller in Poland (Andrew McConnell/UNHCR/PA)

Ben Stiller has arrived in Poland to meet refugees forced to flee Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The actor, 56, was pictured in the large south-eastern city of Rzeszow, close to the border, speaking to aid workers in a storage facility.

Millions have crossed over into Poland since the war began in February.

Stiller, who is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR – the UN refugee agency, posted on Twitter as he arrived in the country on Saturday.

Recommended

He said: “I’ve just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine.

“Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90% being women and children.

“I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity.

“I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world.

“Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Zoolander and Night At The Museum star Stiller’s presence in Poland comes ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20.

Recommended

He started working with the UNHCR in 2016 and has travelled with the body to meet refugees in Germany, Jordan, Guatemala and Lebanon.

He is not the first celebrity to involve themselves in humanitarian work for Ukraine, with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raising 35 million US dollars for the country and David Beckham handing over his Instagram page to a Ukrainian doctor in Kharkiv for the day.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in