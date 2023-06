Ben Wallace rules himself out of contention to be Nato chief

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of contention to succeed the secretary general of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Wallace told The Economist “it’s not going to happen” and there are “a lot of unresolved issues in Nato”.

He said the US wants Mr Stoltenberg to stay in the role.

Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden said he would support a Nato leader from the UK when he met with Rishi Sunak at the White House.

He indicated that Mr Wallace was a “very qualified individual” but it “remains to be seen” who will get the job.

Before his trip to the White House, Mr Sunak said Mr Wallace is widely respected across the world.

“Ben does a fantastic job. He is a great Defence Secretary,” Mr Sunak said at the start of June.

“Ben is widely respected among his colleagues around the world.

“We’re one of the only countries that participates in every single Nato operation. We are widely perceived as a thought leader in Nato.”