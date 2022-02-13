Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaves family holiday early due to Ukraine fears

The Cabinet minister had been due to have a long weekend away with his wife and children for half-term.

Sam Blewett
Sunday 13 February 2022 12:27
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is cutting short a family holiday due to the escalating situation over Ukraine (Ian West/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is returning to the UK from a family holiday in Europe early because of his concerns over “the worsening situation in Ukraine”.

The Cabinet minister only arrived in the undisclosed country on Saturday, having travelled there following diplomatic talks in Moscow.

But he said on Sunday that he had cancelled a “planned long weekend abroad with my family” because “we are concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine”.

It was understood his wife and children are continuing with the holiday, and that he had accepted he would be leaving the trip alone early before heading there, rather than the decision coming in light of new information.

A senior defence source said: “As events worsen, the Secretary of State has cut short a planned long weekend with his children for half-term.”

The decision is markedly different from the one made by Dominic Raab who, as foreign secretary, stayed on a family holiday in Crete as the Taliban were marching back to power in Afghanistan.

