Lammy rebukes Netanyahu’s ‘unacceptable’ opposition to Palestinian state

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Lammy has said he backs US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state when the war in the Middle East ends, and branded Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the plans “unacceptable”.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary said the Israeli prime minister’s position would mean “occupation and siege continues” in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll is approaching 25,000, according to local health authorities.

Mr Lammy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday: “We are committed to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“We want to work with international partners to achieve that. And there are a number of countries in the developed world saying that they believe the time has come as well, but obviously you’re doing that in conjunction with that two-state solution that is required.

“And this is a critical moment that comes out of this crisis. And we’ve got to seize that opportunity.”

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive in Gaza for many months despite mounting pressure on Israel to rein in its military action as the scale of death and destruction intensifies.

In a press conference earlier this week, he also said he opposed US calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as part of any post-war plan.

But Joe Biden voiced hope that it was still possible even while Mr Netanyahu remains in office, following a call with the Israeli leader on Friday – their first talks in nearly a month.

The US president said Mr Netanyahu was not opposed to all two-state solutions, and there were a number of possible ideas.

Mr Lammy said Mr Biden was “right”, adding: “And I have to say, I think Netanyahu’s words were unacceptable.

“Of course, the Palestinians people deserve a state and if they don’t, the consequence of that is either one state in which Benjamin Netanyahu would have to explain how Palestinians and Israelis live side-by-side with equal rights, or no state, in which what he’s really saying is occupation and siege continues.”

The Labour frontbencher was echoing Sir Keir Starmer, who hardened his tone towards the Israeli prime minister by branding his position over a future Palestinian state as “unacceptable”.

The Labour leader on Friday said it was wrong to suggest that statehood was “in the gift of a neighbour”.

It comes amid a deepening rift between Israel and the US over the scope of Israel’s war and plans for the future of Gaza.

Earlier this week, the White House announced it was the “right time” for Israel to lower the intensity of its military action in Gaza.

Israel launched the offensive after an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 240 others taken hostage.

Roughly 130 hostages are believed by Israel to remain in Hamas captivity.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has been one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history.

Mr Netanyahu struck a defiant tone this week, repeatedly saying the offensive will not be halted until it realises its goals of destroying Hamas and bringing home all remaining hostages.

Both the UK Conservative Government and the Labour opposition, along with the US, have said they back Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

Both have expressed support for a two-state solution to the conflict and a “sustainable” ceasefire – but have resisted calls to back an immediate one.

However, the Israeli government has been urged by western allies to limit the scope of its offensive and act within the parameters of international law.

The country currently faces a case at the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa, which accuses it of genocide over its actions in Gaza – a charge Israel denies.