William joins Big Issue seller in London again

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has for the second successive year joined Big Issue seller Dave Martin at his pitch in London.

William was pictured on social media wearing a Big Issue tabard, official identification and matching baseball cap with his arm around Mr Martin in Hammersmith.

A message on the prince’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: “Great to be back with Dave, selling the latest edition of the @BigIssue once again!”

The future king visited the Big Issue seller on Tuesday morning to help him with sales and the pair exchanged Christmas cards.

Earlier this year, William launched his Homewards project to help eradicate homelessness in the UK.

He has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past as he tries to emulate Finland, where the problem has been virtually eradicated.

The five-year project will initially focus on six locations where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

Mr Martin was invited to the project’s launch event in the summer and approved of the initiative, saying at the time: “I think it’s really personal to him.”