DUP leader urges Rishi Sunak to scrap legacy Bill

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has written to the Prime Minister urging him to scrap controversial legislation to address the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

Sir Jeffrey said that an “amnesty for terrorists is not only an affront to justice but a gateway to further attempts to rewrite and airbrush the past”.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

While the Government introduced a number of amendments to the Bill earlier this month, the Stormont parties, Irish government and victims’ groups remain opposed to it.

The legislation is set to return to the House of Lords on Wednesday.

The DUP leader said: “The Government’s legacy proposals have been rejected by the vast majority of victims and survivors, who suffered the most during the Troubles and who still live with the terrible legacy of pain, trauma and loss.

“An amnesty for terrorists is not only an affront to justice but a gateway to further attempts to rewrite and airbrush the past.

“As things stand, the only condition placed on a terrorist seeking immunity is that they give their account of the acts of terrorism they were involved in.

“There is absolutely nothing in the way of protection for those families who they terrorised and left without fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters. Indeed those who fled criminal proceedings in Northern Ireland could return to avail of the scheme without any repercussions.

“This is wrong. It is not too late for the Prime Minister to do the right thing and choose the side of justice and innocent victims.”

Sir Jeffrey said it was not too late for the Prime Minister to halt the Bill.

He added: “I have urged Rishi Sunak to recognise that imposing this Bill against the express wishes of communities and political parties in Northern Ireland would be a retrograde step.

“Reconciliation will not be achieved by sacrificing justice. Access to justice must be preserved and the principle of everyone be equal under the law should be protected.

“The Bill must be scrapped and for good.”

Speaking to the Institute for Government in London on Tuesday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defended the legislation and said it represents the best chance for families to find out information about what happened to loved ones killed during the Troubles.

He said: “It might just give some of the families enough information to feel comforted that they know what happened to their loved ones.

“I also know that for 25 years since the Troubles, these families have not had anything.”