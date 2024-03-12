Charlie Bird dies after long battle with motor neurone disease

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former RTE correspondent Charlie Bird has died aged 74 after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

The veteran broadcaster, who reported on a variety of issues from the Stardust fire tragedy in 1981 to the Northern Ireland peace process, has been vocal about his terminal diagnosis.

He helped raise more than 3.3 million euro for charity in a campaign that saw him climb Croagh Patrick in 2022.

Seamus Dooley, the Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said Mr Bird’s life “should not be defined by his illness”.

He said: “Supported by his wife Claire, Charlie lived his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in the public gaze, with characteristic determination and searing honesty.

“The qualities he has manifested during his illness – grit, fierce determination and generosity of spirit, were the same qualities which marked Charlie Bird as a journalist.”

Mr Dooley added that Bird, who was a former chair of the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting branch, “was passionate about news and had a unique ability to develop relationships”.

“He was stubborn and relentless in pursuit of whatever he set out to achieve.

“His life should not be defined by his illness but by the remarkable qualities he displayed in the face of adversity. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”