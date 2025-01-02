Sea Life counts more than 30,000 aquatic creatures in annual stocktake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aquarists armed with their measuring tapes and clipboards counted more than 30,000 creatures at Sea Life aquariums across the UK as they undertook their annual stocktake.

The marine creatures were counted, weighed and measured across 11 centres including gentoo penguins at Sea Life London, green sea turtles at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham and seals at Sea Life Weymouth.

The team of aquarists donned wetsuits to examine them, conduct health checks and record any new arrivals, while also undertaking a winter clean of the aquariums’ exhibits.

At more than 170 kilograms, the heaviest creature to be weighed was Molokai, Birmingham’s resident green sea turtle, who also had his shell cleaned.

Weymouth’s Tyne the seal was the second most weighty at around 70kg – but he is expected to gain an additional 15 kilograms this winter to keep him warm.

The UK’s first rescued Alaskan sea otters, Ozzy and Ola, were also weighed in London, measuring 27.5 and 22.8 kilograms respectively.

Some 350 jellyfish were also counted in London, alongside a colony of gentoo penguins and rescued terrapins, whose shells measured 30cm on average.

“Count and Clean is one of our most cherished and important activities at Sea Life London Aquarium,” said general manager Catherine Pritchard.

“It’s our annual opportunity to take stock of all the new arrivals we’ve welcomed over the past year.

“This event allows us to maintain the highest standards of care for our marine life and provides a wonderful chance for our team to connect with each creature.”

Amy Langham, general manager at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham, added: “This dedicated time allows us to meticulously deep clean the habitats and ensure a pristine and healthy environment for all our creatures.

“It’s a labour of love that ensures everyone is ready for a splash-tastic New Year!”

The annual event allows Sea Life centres in the UK to take part in international breeding programmes, alongside the other Sea Life centres around the world.