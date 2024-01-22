In Pictures: Storm Isha batters communities… and there is more to come

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of households and businesses were left without power as Storm Isha swept the UK and Ireland.

Trains were halted and flights rerouted as wind speeds reached nearly 100mph.

A pensioner died when the car in which he was a passenger hit a fallen tree in Scotland.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office said the highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.