Boy dies after electric shock at Blackpool hotel – police

A 10-year-old boy has died after he received an electric shock at a Blackpool hotel, police said.

The youngster was found unresponsive at about 10.39pm on Sunday at a hotel on the Promenade in Blackpool.

He died on Thursday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

The child’s injuries were consistent with him having received a “high voltage of electricity”, the force added.

In a statement released on Friday, Lancashire Police said: “A boy has sadly died following an incident at a Blackpool hotel.

“We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel.

“He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday September 7).

“His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority.

“A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”