Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Body of six-year-old boy found in car in Ireland

A woman in her 30s has been arrested near the scene.

Cillian Sherlock
Friday 09 February 2024 09:16
A post-mortem examination will take place (Niall Carson/PA)
A post-mortem examination will take place (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Irish police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Co Waterford.

The discovery was made shortly before midnight.

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in