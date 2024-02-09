Body of six-year-old boy found in car in Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Irish police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Co Waterford.

The discovery was made shortly before midnight.

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.