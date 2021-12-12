Body found in search for missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova

Ms Srncova was reported missing in south London on December 3 by a concerned colleague.

Sophie Corcoran
Sunday 12 December 2021 19:32
Petra Srncova has been missing for a week (Family Handout/Met Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.

Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.

The force says Ms Srncova’s family have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

A spokesperson said: “Police have been appealing for information to trace missing senior nurse assistant Petra Srncova from Camberwell

“At approximately 11.40hrs on Sunday, 12 December police were called by a member of the public to reports of the body of a woman that had been found in Brunswick Park, SE5.

“Officers remain on scene at the location. At this early stage, the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained. While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.”

Ms Srncova was last seen at around 8.22pm on November 28 in the Camberwell area after taking two buses there from her place of work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague on December 3.

A man who had been arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail earlier on Sunday.

Ms Srncova’s family were said by Harriet Harman MP for Camberwell on Saturday to be “desperately worried”.

