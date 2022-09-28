Elizabeth line’s Bond Street station to open in under four weeks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bond Street station on London’s Elizabeth line will open on Monday October 24, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The new railway began running in May, but trains have not called at Bond Street due to delays completing the station.

The opening of Bond Street – which is subject to “final approvals” – is expected to ease congestion at nearby Oxford Circus Tube station.

It will be yet another huge moment for transport in London London transport commissioner Andy Byford

It will also make the area more accessible as Bond Street will offer step-free access from street to train.

London’s outgoing transport commissioner Andy Byford said: “The new Elizabeth line station at Bond Street will be the jewel in the crown of the West End’s transport provision.

“It is truly spectacular and will provide a highly significant new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in the UK, enabling even further connectivity to jobs and leisure for people across London and the South East.

“I can’t wait to see people using this beautiful, spacious, step-free station.

“It will be yet another huge moment for transport in London and the bright future for the city that lies ahead.”