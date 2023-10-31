Everyone called indecisive Boris Johnson the ‘trolley’, Dominic Cummings claims

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson was described as an indecisive “trolley” by “pretty much everyone”, Dominic Cummings has alleged as he hit out at a “dysfunctional” system during the pandemic.

Lee Cain, who served as No 10’s communications director, told the official inquiry on Tuesday that coronavirus was the “wrong crisis” for the former prime minister.

Sir Patrick Vallance wrote during the pandemic that Mr Johnson suggested he believed the pandemic was ‘Nature’s way of dealing with old people’ as he resisted lockdowns.

Mr Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s top adviser, took aim at much of the Government during the “nightmare” of the pandemic as he gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Appearing in an unironed shirt, he had to apologise for calling ministers “useless f***pigs, morons, c****” but said his language only “understated” their competence.

He described the Cabinet Office as a “bomb site” and a “dumpster fire” where many people were in the wrong job when he took up his role as adviser to Mr Johnson in 2019.

Mr Cummings argued an “overall dysfunctional system” was in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting the only part of the system he did not fault was the special forces.

“I would say, overall, it’s widespread failure but pockets of excellent people and pockets of excellent teams doing excellent work within an overall dysfunctional system,” he said.

Mr Cain repeatedly cited Mr Johnson’s tendency to “oscillate” between decisions as delaying the crisis response.

Top inquiry lawyer Hugo Keith KC asked Mr Cummings whether the trolley term was used to describe Mr Johnson’s propensity to change direction.

“Pretty much everyone called him a trolley, yeah,” Mr Cummings said.

Mr Cain, a long-term adviser to Mr Johnson who worked with him on the Brexit campaign, said his former boss’s erratic decision-making was “rather exhausting”.

Messages between him and Mr Cummings showed them venting their frustrations on WhatsApp.

“Get in here he’s melting down,” Mr Cummings wrote on March 19 2020, days before the first lockdown, adding that Mr Johnson was “back to Jaws mode wank”.

“I’ve literally said same thing ten f****** times and he still won’t absorb it,” he added.

I think at that point – and it’s quite a strong thing to say – what would probably be clear in Covid is it was the wrong crisis for this prime minister’s skillset Lee Cain

Explaining the Jaws reference, Mr Cain told the inquiry that Mr Johnson would refer to the mayor from the Steven Spielberg film “who wanted to keep the beaches open”.

“I think he had a routine from previous in his career where he would use that as a joke from one of his after-dinner speeches,” he said.

“The mayor was right all along to keep the beaches open because it would have been a long-term harm to the community – so it’s a sort of sub-reference to that.”

Mr Cain was more cautious than Mr Cummings by avoiding saying their old ally was not up to the job as prime minister.

“I think at that point – and it’s quite a strong thing to say – what would probably be clear in Covid is it was the wrong crisis for this prime minister’s skillset,” Mr Cain said.

Explaining his wrong crisis theory, Mr Cain said his former boss would “often delay making decisions” and “change his mind on issues” after seeking advice from multiple sources.

Mr Cain was also critical of then-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “eat out to help out” scheme.

He said it made “no sense whatsoever” by encouraging the public to dine in restaurants and pubs when a future lockdown would come and was a “cause of great frustration”.

He says his party ‘thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just Nature’s way of dealing with old people – and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them. A lot of moderate people think it is a bit too much’ Sir Patrick Vallance

A message from Mr Cummings sent on March 3 2020 said Mr Johnson did not believe Covid was a “big deal and he doesn’t think anything can be done”.

He wrote to Mr Cain that “his focus is elsewhere, he thinks it’ll be like swine flu and he thinks his main danger is talking (the) economy into a slump”.

Twenty days later, on March 23, Mr Johnson ordered the UK into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Cain’s written evidence showed that Mr Johnson and others agreed in a meeting on March 14 that year that a full lockdown was the only way to save the NHS from collapse.

Asked if that was a longer-than-desired wait until the lockdown was announced, he said: “Yes, but I think you also have to consider it’s quite a big undertaking to lock down the entire country.”

Sir Patrick, the Government’s chief scientific adviser during Covid-19, wrote his own frustrations in dealing with Mr Johnson in his diaries.

The adviser wrote in August 2020 that Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going”.

“Quite bonkers set of exchanges,” he said, referring to the “PM WhatsApp group”.

Then, in December 2020, Sir Patrick wrote that Mr Johnson said he believed he had been “acting early” and that the “public are with him (but his party is not)”.

“He says his party ‘thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just Nature’s way of dealing with old people – and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them. A lot of moderate people think it is a bit too much’.”