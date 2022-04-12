Boris Johnson fined for birthday party in Cabinet Room, No 10 confirms

The police have fined Boris Johnson for taking part in his own birthday bash in the Cabinet Room of No 10, Downing Street has announced.

No 10 said the Metropolitan Police had provided more clarity about why the Prime Minister had been told he would receive a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) as part of the probe into alleged lockdown parties at the heart of Government.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, have both also been fined, but it has not been confirmed why.

A spokesman for No 10 said: “The Met Police have now explained that the FPN issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident: “On June 19 2020 at the Cabinet Room, 10 Downing Street, between 1400 and 1500 you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors.”

The birthday party was reportedly a surprise do for the Prime Minister, organised by his wife and for which the Chancellor was also in the room.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns previously said Mr Johnson was “ambushed by a cake” at the event, at which up to 30 people are said to have gathered and sung Happy Birthday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the Prime Minister and Mr Sunak to resign following the issuing of fines.

His party has joined the chorus of demands for the Commons to be recalled from its two-week Easter break and allow Mr Johnson to “tender his resignation” in person to MPs.

The push for a recall has also been made by the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “Boris Johnson promised he would give a statement to the House of Commons, so we want to hear from the Prime Minister at the earliest possible opportunity to give him the chance to correct his lies and tender his resignation.

“Obviously it is only the Government who actually has the power to ask the speaker to recall Parliament.”

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices – up from 20 at the end of March – to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines, as part of Operation Hillman.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of at least 12 events being investigated, with the Met Police not ruling out issuing further punishments as the inquiry continues.

The Met has opted not to name individuals who have been fined as part of its probe into lockdown breaches in No 10 and Whitehall.

But, following the announcement about another 30-plus fines being referred, No 10 confirmed that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were among those to be included in the latest tranche of FPNs.