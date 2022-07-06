Cabinet ministers to demand Boris Johnson quits No 10
Grant Shapps, Brandon Lewis and Simon Hart are among a delegation of top ministers who are understood to be preparing to tell the PM to go.
A delegation of Cabinet ministers are preparing to tell Boris Johnson to leave Downing Street, as he haemorrhaged support across the Tory ranks.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who was key to the Prime Minister’s fight for survival during partygate, is among those who will demand he quits, sources told the PA news agency.
Long-standing ally Brandon Lewis, who believes Mr Johnson’s position is “now untenable”, was understood to be part of the group, as was Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
Reports even suggested Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed Chancellor on Tuesday, will join the group.
