Two quizzed in partygate probe failed to return police questionnaires

The Metropolitan Police said ‘non-responses’ made no difference to whether individuals were fined for breaching lockdown rules

Gavin Cordon
Sunday 19 June 2022 08:22
Street sign for Downing Street (John Stillwell/PA)
Street sign for Downing Street (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two people who were sent questionnaires by police investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall failed to return them, Scotland Yard has said.

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors said the force had sent out a total of 204 questionnaires in the course of its inquiry, of which all but two had been returned.

However, she said that failure to reply had made no difference to whether the individuals concerned were issued fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

Boris Johnson raises a glass during a No 10 leaving do (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)
(PA Media)

The details were disclosed in a letter to Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, who had written to the Met seeking more details about the inquiry.

Recommended

Ms Connors said: “The two individuals sent the questionnaires were still assessed against all the available evidence and, while I cannot give individual details, I can confirm that a ‘non-response’ certainly did not prevent us from referring for an FPN to be issued if it was appropriate to do so.

“Failure to return a questionnaire spurred the team on rather than impeded them.”

Ms Chamberlain said the police response showed there were still “serious questions” about the investigation into lockdown violations in No 10.

“It’s important that we find out more about the two individuals who failed to return a questionnaire to the police, whether they were Conservative ministers or senior officials, and if one or both then received a fine,” she said.

“The public would be rightly angry if it turns out Boris Johnson or his Downing Street evaded justice by failing to properly answer questions from the police.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in