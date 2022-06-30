PM ‘confident rules will not be changed to give MPs another chance to oust him’
The rules of the Tory 1922 Committee mean there cannot be another confidence vote within 12 months.
Boris Johnson is confident Tory rules will not be changed to give MPs another chance to oust him within months because doing so would weaken the position of any potential successor, allies said.
The Prime Minister survived a confidence vote on June 6, but 41% of his own MPs tried to remove him.
The rules of the Tory 1922 Committee mean there cannot be another confidence vote within 12 months, although Mr Johnson’s opponents could attempt to lift that restriction.
But allies of the Prime Minister said making it easier for backbenchers to get rid of the leader would permanently damage the party.
“If the rules were changed, every leader for evermore would have a gun to their head,” a source close to Mr Johnson said.
“They would never be able to get on with anything, as they would be constantly beholden to the whims of MPs.”
The Prime Minister’s allies are becoming increasingly frustrated with vocal criticism from former party leaders who failed to win general elections, including Lord Hague and Lord Howard.
Although those around Mr Johnson are confident the threat of another confidence vote has receded, the Prime Minister still faces the prospect of a potentially damaging parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs over the partygate row.
The Privileges Committee inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.