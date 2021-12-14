Boris Johnson asks NHS staff to deliver ‘biggest, fastest’ ever vaccine drive

The Prime Minister acknowledged health service workers were ‘tired and weary’ and praised them for their ‘incredible efforts’ during the pandemic.

Sophie Wingate
Tuesday 14 December 2021 18:34
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured during a visit to a vaccination centre in London, has thanked NHS staff in a letter (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
Boris Johnson has thanked NHS workers for their “incredible efforts” in a letter and called for their help in delivering the “biggest, fastest vaccination drive this country has ever seen”.

It comes as the Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the year to curb the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, which is already driving a spike in Covid-19 infections.

In the letter, published on Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote that “evidence suggests that two vaccine jabs do not provide enough protection.

“I therefore need to call on your help and assistance to deliver the biggest, fastest vaccination drive this country has ever seen…

“I know this will not be easy. I know that you are tired and weary.

We now face a new variant which is spreading more quickly than ever seen before

Boris Johnson

“But you know how critical it is that we get Britain boosted, and fast.”

Mr Johnson promised NHS staff “the support you need”.

He praised the service’s “extraordinary hard work” during the pandemic, which “has placed extraordinary strain on all NHS staff over a period of nearly two years.”

He wrote: “Like me, you must have hoped that with our booster campaign managing the Delta variant, the worst of the pandemic was behind us.

(PA Graphics)
“Sadly, as you know, we now face a new variant which is spreading more quickly than ever seen before.”

The health service is racing to boost as many people as possible as it braces for the impact of a wave of Omicron cases.

More than three million booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across the UK in the past week, the highest number for any seven-day period since the rollout of extra doses began.

