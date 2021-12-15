Johnson defends ‘proportionate’ plan for Covid passes following Tory revolt

Boris Johnson has defended his controversial plan for Covid passes after a massive rebellion by Tory MPs left the opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.

After 100 Conservatives opposed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister acknowledged there were “legitimate anxieties” about the impact on civil liberties.

But during a noisy session of Prime Minister’s Questions, he insisted the approach the Government had taken in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant was “balanced and proportionate and right”.

However, Sir Keir Starmer said the vote had exposed the weakness of a premier who had lost the trust of the public and of his own MPs following reports of parties last Christmas in No 10 in breach of Covid regulations.

“We cannot go on with a Prime Minister who is too weak to lead, so will the Prime Minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself if he has the trust and authority to lead this country?” he demanded.

Mr Johnson retorted: “I respect and understand the legitimate anxieties colleagues have about restrictions on the liberty of the people but I believe the approach that we are taking is balanced and proportionate and right for this country.”