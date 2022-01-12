What the papers say – January 12

Anticipation for Boris Johnson to respond to the new allegations of lockdown parties is splashed across the front pages on Wednesday.

The Sun reports on “fury” at “Bojo”, who the paper says “lies low”.

Metro gives grieving families’ “contempt” for the Prime Minister top spot.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror ask if it is all over for Mr Johnson, as Tory MPs openly vent anger at their leader. The i also says his future is in jeopardy.

The Daily Telegraph also thinks the PM is “losing Tory support”, and adds that a poll has found 66% of the public think he should resign.

The Financial Times splashes comments from one Conservative that the scandal is “potentially terminal”.

But the Daily Express has a more optimistic take on Mr Johnson’s prospects.

The Guardian gives precedence to demands for an apology.

The Independent reports No 10 staff were told to delete messages about parties.

And the Daily Star also asks the Prime Minister to answer the allegations.