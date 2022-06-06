Boris Johnson wounded as 148 Tory MPs vote against his leadership

The Prime Minister insisted he had secured a conclusive victory but 41% of his MPs refused to back him.

David Hughes
Monday 06 June 2022 22:07
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, in 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of talks (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson insisted he had secured a “decisive” victory despite a confidence vote which saw 148 of his own MPs try to oust him.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs but was still forced out within six months.

Mr Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.

But the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: “I think it’s an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He rejected the assertion that he was now a lame duck prime minister who needed to call a snap election to secure a new mandate from the public, insisting he was focused on the public’s priorities.

The scale of the revolt against Mr Johnson’s leadership has left him vulnerable, and he could suffer further blows in two key by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton on June 23.

But he was bullish as he told reporters that he had secured a “very good result for politics and for the country”.

