Johnson hit by fresh resignation and calls to quit in ‘partygate’ scandal

Boris Johnson is facing renewed calls to stand down as a second senior minister distanced himself from his controversial attack on Sir Keir Starmer and another adviser quit No 10.

The beleaguered Prime Minister under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall sought to rally Downing Street staff with a line from The Lion King, telling them “Change is good”.

But he was hit with a fifth resignation in less than 24 hours when Elena Narozanski, a special adviser in the No 10 policy unit, walked out.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid made clear he disagreed with Mr Johnson’s attack on Sir Keir when he accused the Labour leader of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

And backbencher Aaron Bell became the latest Tory MP to declare publicly that they have submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in their leader.

In a statement, he said: “The breach of trust that events in No 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable.”

In an emotional intervention in the Commons on Monday following the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties, Mr Bell asked Mr Johnson if he thought he was a “fool” for following Covid restrictions at his grandmother’s funeral.

Other Tory MPs are expected to consider over the weekend whether to write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady in an attempt to force a leadership contest.