‘Big bazooka’ support package will get UK through energy crisis, says PM
Boris Johnson said the country faces a ‘bumpy’ time but should emerge in a ‘much, much stronger position’ as global price pressures abate.
Boris Johnson has said the Government’s emergency cost-of-living support package is a “big bazooka” which will support families until the surge in energy prices abates.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the country still faced a “bumpy time” due to the soaring costs of oil and gas, but said he was confident it would emerge in a “much, much stronger position”.
Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who on Thursday announced a further £21 billion of support for households – indicated that he could not rule out the need for further measures if global prices remain high.
But speaking during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees, Mr Johnson appeared to suggest the measures set out in the Commons – with up to £1,200 for eight million homes across the country – should be enough.
“What we are doing now is making sure we support people through tough times. It’s a big bazooka,” he said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.
“I’m not going to pretend that this is going to fix everything for everybody immediately. There is still going to be pressure.
“But it is a very, very substantial commitment by the Government to getting us through what will be still a bumpy time with the increase in energy prices around the world.
“What I think it will also help us to do is to get us through until I believe the prices will start to abate and we will be in a much, much stronger position.”
