Boris Johnson puts Navy in charge of Channel as he defends Rwanda migration plan

Boris Johnson has put the Navy in command of the English Channel, as he defended plans to send some asylum seekers who make the crossing in small boats to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister conceded on Thursday that he expects plans to fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to the East African country to be challenged in the courts.

But after widespread criticism from opposition MPs and refugee charities he denied the multi-million pound measures are “draconian and lacking in compassion”.

Mr Johnson deflected repeated questions about the fine he has received for breaching his own coronavirus laws as he set out his migration plans in a speech in Kent.

Boris Johnson delivers a speech to members of the armed services and Maritime and Coastguard Agency at Lydd airport in Kent (PA Wire)

He said the Royal Navy would from Thursday take over “operational command” from Border Force in the Channel to ensure “no boat makes it to the UK undetected”.

An initial £120 million is expected to be given to the Rwandan government under a trial scheme, with Home Secretary Priti Patel striking a deal during a visit to the capital of Kigali on Thursday.

Mr Johnson said the agreement is “uncapped” and Rwanda will have the “capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead”, including those who have arrived “illegally” since the start of the year.

Mr Johnson pledged £50 million in new funding for boats, aerial surveillance and military personnel to help ensure the measures are a “very considerable deterrent” to crossings.

And he said the individuals that succeed in making it to the UK “will be taken not to hotels at vast public expense” and instead will be housed in Greek-style detention centres, with the first opening “shortly”.

Labour accused the Prime Minister of trying to distract from the “partygate” scandal with the “unworkable, unethical and extortionate” migration scheme.

Charities condemned them as “cruel and nasty” plans that will fail to address the issue and cause more “suffering and chaos”, while criticising Rwanda’s human rights track record”.

Cumulative successful arrivals in the UK by people crossing the English Channel in small boats. (PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson insisted the partnership will be “fully compliant with our international legal obligations”, while insisting the nation is “one of the safest countries in the world” and is “globally recognised for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants”.

“But nevertheless, we expect this will be challenged in the courts,” he added.

“And if this country is seen as a soft touch for illegal migration by some of our partners, it is precisely because we have such a formidable army of politically-motivated lawyers who, for years, have made it their business to thwart removals and frustrate the Government.

“So I know this system will not take effect overnight. But I promise that we will do whatever it takes to deliver this new approach, initially within the limits of the existing legal and constitutional frameworks, but also prepared to explore any or further legal reforms which may be necessary.”

He urged critics they are at “risk of stereotyping” and told them “not to think in a blinkered way about Rwanda”.

“Rwanda has totally transformed over the last few decades, it’s a very, very different country from what it was,” he said.