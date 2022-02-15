‘Mixed signals’ coming out of Russia about prospect of Ukraine invasion, says PM

Boris Johnson has said there are “mixed signals” coming out of Russia about the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine after Moscow claimed to be withdrawing troops from near the border.

The Prime Minister said the intelligence he had received was not encouraging, with the construction of field hospitals and the movement of extra forces closer to the border with Ukraine suggesting preparations were being made for an invasion.

Following a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, Mr Johnson suggested there was a “diplomatic opening” to resolve the crisis without a war.

But the Russians had the preparations in place to launch an invasion at “virtually any time”, he added.

A tank at the training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP) (AP)

Speaking to reporters in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “Last night going into today clearly there are signs of a diplomatic opening.”

But he added that the “intelligence that we are seeing today is still not encouraging”, with Russian field hospitals being built close to Belarus’s border with Ukraine.

That could only be “construed as preparation for an invasion”, the Prime Minister said.

Russia’s defence ministry said that some troops and equipment were returning to base from areas close to the border with Ukraine following the conclusion of military exercises.

But Mr Johnson said intelligence suggested “you have got more battalion tactical groups being brought closer to the border”.

“So mixed signals, I think, at the moment,” he said.