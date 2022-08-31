Queen to stay in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new PM
The 96-year-old monarch has faced ongoing mobility problems.
The Queen is to remain in Scotland to receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his replacement, Buckingham Palace has said.
The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.
But Mr Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader, who will be asked to form a government, will travel to Balmoral for the key audiences on Tuesday September 6 instead.
The Queen is on her traditional summer break in the Scottish Highlands.
A Palace spokesman confirmed the decision on Wednesday.
