Queen to stay in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new PM

The 96-year-old monarch has faced ongoing mobility problems.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 31 August 2022 11:16
The Queen will receive to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his replacement at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace has said (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen will receive to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his replacement at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace has said (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen is to remain in Scotland to receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his replacement, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

Boris Johnson will tender his resignation during an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on September 6 (Andrew Boyers/PA(
But Mr Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader, who will be asked to form a government, will travel to Balmoral for the key audiences on Tuesday September 6 instead.

The Queen is on her traditional summer break in the Scottish Highlands.

A Palace spokesman confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

