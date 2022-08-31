Queen to stay in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new PM

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen is to remain in Scotland to receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his replacement, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

Boris Johnson will tender his resignation during an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on September 6 (Andrew Boyers/PA( (PA Wire)

But Mr Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader, who will be asked to form a government, will travel to Balmoral for the key audiences on Tuesday September 6 instead.

The Queen is on her traditional summer break in the Scottish Highlands.

A Palace spokesman confirmed the decision on Wednesday.