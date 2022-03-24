Johnson targets Putin’s ‘private army’ with new sanctions amid plea to allies

Boris Johnson pledged new sanctions – including against the paramilitary Wagner Group seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private army – as he urged allies to “step up” defensive support to counter the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is using a Nato emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday to commit to a new package to shore up Ukrainian forces, including 6,000 more missiles.

Speaking to broadcasters after landing in Belgium’s capital, Mr Johnson said: “Vladimir Putin is plainly determined to double down on his path of violence and aggression.”

Describing Mr Putin’s treatment of Ukrainians as “absolutely brutal”, he added: “We’ve got to step up. We’ve got to increase our support. We’ve got to tighten the economic vice around Putin, sanctioning more people today, as we are, sanctioning the Wagner Group, looking at what we can do to stop Putin using his gold reserves, and also doing more to help the Ukrainians defend themselves.

The idea of Russia holding any kind of football tournament or any kind of cultural event right now is beyond satire Boris Johnson

“We’re moving, really, from a programme of supporting resistance to supporting the Ukrainian defence of their own country.”

The Foreign Office is preparing to announce sanctions against 65 more entities and individuals, including Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler and Galina Danilchenko, who was installed by Moscow as the mayor of occupied Melitopol in south-east Ukraine, the PA news agency understands.

The Wagner Group plans to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his forces continue to put up a far stronger resistance than many anticipated, it has been warned.

Praising him as “one of the most extraordinary war leaders of recent times”, Mr Johnson said Mr Zelensky wants tighter sanctions on Mr Putin’s regime and “very specific defensive military support”.

He said: “And that, we’re determined to provide.”

Mr Johnson also hit out at Moscow’s bid to host Euro 2028, saying it should withdraw its forces and the football tournament should be given to Ukraine to hold.

“The idea of Russia holding any kind of football tournament or any kind of cultural event right now is beyond satire,” he said.

“The best thing possible would be for the entire Russian armed forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and to hand it to them, of course.”