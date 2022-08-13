Nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach found
Massien Belguesmia went missing from the beach front at 9.20am, but was found just after 11.30am following an extensive search, Dorset Police said.
A nine-year-old boy who went missing from Bournemouth beach in Dorset on Saturday morning has been found.
Dorset Police issued an appeal to find Massien Belguesmia after his disappeared from the beach front at around 9.20am.
The force said that following an extensive search, Massien had been located and reunited with his parents at around 11.30am.
The force thanked everyone who helped with the search and shared the appeal.
