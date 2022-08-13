Nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach found

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nine-year-old boy who went missing from Bournemouth beach in Dorset on Saturday morning has been found.

Dorset Police issued an appeal to find Massien Belguesmia after his disappeared from the beach front at around 9.20am.

The force said that following an extensive search, Massien had been located and reunited with his parents at around 11.30am.

The force thanked everyone who helped with the search and shared the appeal.