Two further arrests made over deaths of teenagers in Bristol

A further two arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of two teenage boys who died after being stabbed in Bristol.

The boys, named by police as Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said two men aged 20 and 22 had been arrested in connection with the deaths and join a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy in being questioned by detectives.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, the Bristol area commander, said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the names of the two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died following the incident on Saturday night.

“Any death is awful, but the loss of Mason and Max, who had their whole lives in front of them, is particularly tragic and my heart breaks for the families who have to endure such unimaginable pain and suffering. Our thoughts remain with them during this time.

“We have a team of highly professional, dedicated officers who are working 24/7 to identify those involved in this dreadful incident and bring them to justice.

“Our specialist family liaison officers continue to support and update the families and informed them earlier about the arrests we’ve made today.

“The devastation felt by the community following this incident is clear.

“More than 150 people attended a vigil near the scene on Sunday evening while there was also a large turnout at a residents’ meeting earlier today.

“I’d like to reassure everyone of our commitment to working with residents, our partners in the council, staff in schools and the many others in the wider community.

“Our investigation is progressing well, with four people arrested so far and more arrests are to come. We are committed to doing everything we can to hold to account those responsible for this horrendous crime and to provide answers to Max’s and Mason’s families.”