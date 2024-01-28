Murder probe launched after two teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have died after a stabbing attack in Bristol by a group of people who fled the scene in a car.

The two boys were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are in custody, and a murder investigation has been launched.

A vehicle has also been seized.

This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died Supt Mark Runacres

Police arrived at the scene within minutes and provided first aid.

The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Neither boy has yet been identified and post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.

“A cordon is in place on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road, and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence as forensic searches and other inquiries are conducted.

“There are a significant number of properties within the cordon and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused, but we hope people understand the importance of the work being carried out.”

Supt Runacres said house-to-house inquiries were under way and several witnesses had been identified.

He also confirmed CCTV and doorbell footage was being gathered and a mobile police station was being set up near the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or with any relevant footage, has been asked to contact 101 and quote reference 5224023382.